Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 349 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 578,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.