Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of CM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 152,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,463. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

