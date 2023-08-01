Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 9,783 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $37,846,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,903,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,696,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.