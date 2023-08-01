Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 268.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. 764,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,837. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

