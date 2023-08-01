Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 1,028,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

