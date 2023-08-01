Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 1,050,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

