Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,915 at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,913 ($37.40) to GBX 2,915 ($37.42) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.80) to GBX 3,040 ($39.03) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.62) to GBX 2,960 ($38.00) in a report on Friday.

Relx Trading Down 1.2 %

RELX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 201,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.49.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

