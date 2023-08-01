Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $156.65 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 187029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.11.

The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

