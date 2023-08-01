Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 3.4 %

RSG stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

