Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,280 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.9 %

ATVI traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.