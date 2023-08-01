Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.10 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.95. 589,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,093. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.55.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

