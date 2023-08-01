Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. 147,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,133. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

