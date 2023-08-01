Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 133,154 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

