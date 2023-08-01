Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253,157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $111.37. 517,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

