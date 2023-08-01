Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,851 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.77. 102,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

