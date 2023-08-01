Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 63,325 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Insider Activity

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average of $177.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 38.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

