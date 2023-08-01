Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

