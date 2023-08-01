Royal Bank of Canada Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $230.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.64. 360,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

About American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

