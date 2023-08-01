Royal Bank of Canada Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $230.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.
American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.64. 360,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
