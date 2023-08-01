Royal Bank of Canada Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $240.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.08.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.36. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

