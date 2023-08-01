Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.02. 124,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.33 and its 200-day moving average is $455.11.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $120,708,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

