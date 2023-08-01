Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE XOM traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. 2,639,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

