Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 288,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 713,268 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

