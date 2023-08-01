Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 288,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
