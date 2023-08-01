SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $8.57 on Tuesday, reaching $227.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,093. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

