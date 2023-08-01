SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $218.95, but opened at $225.85. SBA Communications shares last traded at $226.66, with a volume of 412,053 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.33.

SBA Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

