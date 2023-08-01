Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHM traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,159. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.