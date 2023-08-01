SciPlay (SCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 82,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

