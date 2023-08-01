Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 124,517 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. 733,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

