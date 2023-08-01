SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 71.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

SOFI traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,233,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,160,043. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

