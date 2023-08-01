Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 126,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

