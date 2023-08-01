S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $395.84. 231,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

