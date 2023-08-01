StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.95. 10,999,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,141. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

