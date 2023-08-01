StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

