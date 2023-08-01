StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
