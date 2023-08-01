Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $8,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 122,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.