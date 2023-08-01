Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,080 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.