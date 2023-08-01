Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.51 million.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 12,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Superior Industries International news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 101,916 shares of company stock worth $364,525 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.