Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Symbotic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Trading Down 7.6 %

Symbotic stock traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 838,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,552. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -164.37 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

