TD Cowen Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $37.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. 794,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.