Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 5.6 %

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,527. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock worth $588,119 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.