Teleflex (TFX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY23 guidance at $13.00 to $13.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $13.00-$13.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,016. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 95.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Teleflex by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.