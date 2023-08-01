TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFI International Trading Up 2.2 %

TFII stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,941,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFI International Company Profile

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

