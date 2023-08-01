The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $106.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

