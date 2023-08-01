The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $106.00

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.