The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 758,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,405. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

