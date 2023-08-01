The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.70. 320,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

