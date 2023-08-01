The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,011 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.94. 316,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

