Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

