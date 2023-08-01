TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $901.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,313. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $907.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $847.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,619 shares of company stock worth $45,631,536 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

