TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 57,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,784. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

