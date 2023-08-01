Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $72.82, with a volume of 603751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

