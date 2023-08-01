Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $72.82. 603,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $218,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

