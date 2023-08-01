Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 791,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.